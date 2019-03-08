Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of man who died after being stabbed adjourned

PUBLISHED: 15:07 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 09 October 2019

Police at South Market Road in Great Yarmouth after Kelvin Adamson's death. Pic: Ella Wilkinson.

Police at South Market Road in Great Yarmouth after Kelvin Adamson's death. Pic: Ella Wilkinson.

Archant

An inquest into the death of a Great Yarmouth man whose death sparked a murder investigation has been adjourned while investigations continue.

Kelvin Adamson was found unresponsive with a single stab wound in the hall way of a property in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on November 7 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The 56-year-old was taken to the James Padget University Hospital, in Gorleston, where he died the same day.

Following his death, police launched a murder investigation.

At a pre-inquest review into Mr Adamson's death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, adjourned the inquest for a further review while the case remains in the hands of the CPS and police.

The case has been adjourned until January 1, 2020.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Stop or you will kill him’ - what sister told men in Norwich knife attack

Connor Farley, Brandon Green and Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Schools closed following power failure

Costessy Junior and Infant schools are closed due to a power failure. Photo: Google

Norwich jewellery store owner aiming to expand to New York

Lisa Angel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Stop or you will kill him’ - what sister told men in Norwich knife attack

Connor Farley, Brandon Green and Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Schools closed following power failure

Costessy Junior and Infant schools are closed due to a power failure. Photo: Google

Norwich jewellery store owner aiming to expand to New York

Lisa Angel. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Totally devastated’ - Neighbours rally behind woman whose home was ravaged by fire

The fire at a flat on Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, has inspired a community collection. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Farke and the urban myths around City boss

Alex Tettey's Premier League experience could be invaluable for Norwich City in the weeks ahead Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

9 famous comedians coming to Norwich

Comedians Milton Jones, Lou Sanders and Ed Byrne are coming to Norwich

Norwich City loan watch: Morris on target and Oxborough in FA Cup action

Carlton Morris is on loan at Rotherham from Norwich City Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Neighbour tells jury how he helped disarm attempted murder suspect

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists