Inquest into death of man who died after being stabbed adjourned

An inquest into the death of a Great Yarmouth man whose death sparked a murder investigation has been adjourned while investigations continue.

Kelvin Adamson was found unresponsive with a single stab wound in the hall way of a property in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on November 7 last year.

The 56-year-old was taken to the James Padget University Hospital, in Gorleston, where he died the same day.

Following his death, police launched a murder investigation.

At a pre-inquest review into Mr Adamson's death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, adjourned the inquest for a further review while the case remains in the hands of the CPS and police.

The case has been adjourned until January 1, 2020.