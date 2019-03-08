Inquest into death of man who died after being stabbed adjourned
PUBLISHED: 15:07 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 09 October 2019
An inquest into the death of a Great Yarmouth man whose death sparked a murder investigation has been adjourned while investigations continue.
Kelvin Adamson was found unresponsive with a single stab wound in the hall way of a property in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on November 7 last year.
The 56-year-old was taken to the James Padget University Hospital, in Gorleston, where he died the same day.
Following his death, police launched a murder investigation.
At a pre-inquest review into Mr Adamson's death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, adjourned the inquest for a further review while the case remains in the hands of the CPS and police.
The case has been adjourned until January 1, 2020.
