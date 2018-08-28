Woman arrested in Norwich for drugs as part of Operation Granary is given last chance

A woman who sold heroin and cocaine to an undercover police officer in Norwich has been given a final chance by a judge, who warned that most dealers went straight to jail.

Kelly Ifeanyi, 41, was arrested as part of Operation Granary aimed at cracking down on county line drug networks, in Norwich, when she supplied drugs to an undercover officer known as Tommo, after meeting him in a car park at Gentry Place, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Ifeanyi was observed to hand over the drugs to the undercover officer.

He said that Ifeanyi was known to officers and was later arrested as part of the operation.

Mr Youell said there was no suggestion she was a major player.

Ifeanyi, of Style Loke, Barford, admitted supplying the drugs to Tommo on March 5, this year.

However she was given a final chance by Judge Andrew Shaw after he heard that at the time of the offence she had relapsed into drug use after a relationship break-up.

He told her: “Make no mistake in almost every case people that deal Class A drugs in this city of Norwich or Norfolk will be sent to prison.”

However he said he was making an exception in her case as he accepted she had relapsed into drug use at the time.

He warned Ifeanyi who was crying in the dock: “You have to take the chance I’m going to give you.”

Judge Shaw imposed a two year community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and said if she breached the order she would go to jail.

He said that any breach of the order would be reserved to him.

Gavin Cowe, for Ifeanyi, said that she had struggled in the past with drugs but a turning point had been after serving 45 months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs she had been given a wake up call and had kept out of trouble.

However he said that after the break-up of a long-term relationship she relapsed into taking drugs and this is how she came to be dealing drugs to Tommo.

Mr Cowe said that Ifeanyi saw this offence as a “relapse” and said that she had been put under a degree of intimidation to sell the drugs.

He said that she also had a number of health problems and was due to go to hospital for tests.