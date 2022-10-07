Family-run shop reopens after refurb to combat vape theives

Kaplan Stores in Salhouse Road in Sprowston has reopened after a month long refurbishment - Credit: Archant

A convenience store on the edge of the city has reopened with additional security measures in place after being targeted by thieves.

Kaplan Stores, formerly known as Woodside News Food and Wine, in Sprowston's Salhouse Road has a new look after being closed for more than a month for refurbishment.

It comes after the family-run Premier store had around 40 vapes stolen by teenagers during a single week in July.

This prompted staff to redesign the interior of the shop floor to make them feel more protected.

There is a new counter on the left side as customers enter with tills under the counter, dedicated shelves for vape pens which are no longer within arm's reach and a door for the counter which can be locked.

Additional CCTV has also been installed to cover the interior and exterior of the store.

Damla Kaplan, who works at the shop, said: "Police are still investigating the thefts. I think they found the people who are responsible.

"We do not want them to be prosecuted but they need to learn not to do things like this again.

"They have not been back as they know we have reported it to police."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "We received a report that suspects entered a shop in Salhouse Road, Norwich, and stole vapes to the value of approximately £200.

"Any witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting investigation number 36/55629/22."

Warning labels on the vape products in Ye Olde Vape Shoppe - Credit: Ben Hardy

The legal age to buy a vape is 18.

The sweetness of vapes is also appealing to youngsters with flavours such as well-known sweet brands, as well as fizzy drinks and even ice lollies.

Ashraf Mohammad, manager of Ye Olde Vape Shoppe in Castle Meadow, said disposable vapes are " overloaded with sweetness" which is growing that appeal even further.

Ashraf Mohammad inside Ye Olde Vape Shoppe with a refusals notebook to log underage people - Credit: Ben Hardy

A grand opening for the refurbished Kaplan Stores will be taking place in due course when new signage will be put up.

This is expected to take place in around a month's time.