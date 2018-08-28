Search

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

PUBLISHED: 15:33 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 04 January 2019

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Norwich.

Police were called to Adelaide Street close to West End Street at about 2am on June 27 last year following an altercation followed by a gunshot.

Police units, including armed response officers, arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim, a 19-year-old from London, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Kallum Eastall, 18, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 4) via videolink from HMP Norwich.

He has been charged with attempted murder following the incident.

Eastall, who wore a white T-shirt and who had short dark hair and was clean-shaven spoke only to confirm his name during the short four-minute hearing.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on February 1.

There was no indication of plea and Eastall was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

There was no application for bail.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

