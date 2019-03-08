Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jury in Norwich knife attack trial continues to deliberate verdicts

PUBLISHED: 11:26 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 22 March 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A jury in the trial of a 19-year-old accused of being involved in a knife attack on a man in a Norwich flat is continuing to deliberate this morning.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the victim needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg during an attack by three youths at a flat in Jewson Road.

David Wilson, prosecuting, has told the jury of seven women and five men that the victim was set upon by three youths on September 28 last year but they returned armed with weapons to carry out a second, more serious attack.

That only ended when the victim’s sister told them to stop or they were going to kill him.

Brandon Green, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, has gone on trial after he denied wounding with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim and also causing actual bodily harm to the victim’s sister, who was injured trying to protect her brother.

Green refused to take the stand to give evidence in the case himself.

The jury was initially sent out to consider verdicts at just after 3pm yesterday afternoon before being sent home at just before 4pm.

They returned this morning and were sent out to continue deliberations shortly after 10am.

Before sending the jury out after summing up the case yesterday, Judge Alice Robinson told them they should seek to reach unanimous verdicts in the trial.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Inspectors find out of date food and dirty fridges at city kebab shop

O Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road has been given a hygeine rating of one. Picture: Staff

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Inspectors find out of date food and dirty fridges at city kebab shop

O Yes Kebab, on Dereham Road has been given a hygeine rating of one. Picture: Staff

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Norwich staff rate their bosses out of ten

Norwich staff have rated their bosses 6.8 out of ten. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man arrested after flares thrown through windows of city property

A firefighter damps down smouldering undergrowth. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists