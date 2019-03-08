Jury in Norwich knife attack trial continues to deliberate verdicts

A jury in the trial of a 19-year-old accused of being involved in a knife attack on a man in a Norwich flat is continuing to deliberate this morning.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the victim needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg during an attack by three youths at a flat in Jewson Road.

David Wilson, prosecuting, has told the jury of seven women and five men that the victim was set upon by three youths on September 28 last year but they returned armed with weapons to carry out a second, more serious attack.

That only ended when the victim’s sister told them to stop or they were going to kill him.

Brandon Green, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, has gone on trial after he denied wounding with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim and also causing actual bodily harm to the victim’s sister, who was injured trying to protect her brother.

Green refused to take the stand to give evidence in the case himself.

The jury was initially sent out to consider verdicts at just after 3pm yesterday afternoon before being sent home at just before 4pm.

They returned this morning and were sent out to continue deliberations shortly after 10am.

Before sending the jury out after summing up the case yesterday, Judge Alice Robinson told them they should seek to reach unanimous verdicts in the trial.

The trial continues.