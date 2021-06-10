News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman arrested after city centre row

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:15 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 1:36 PM June 10, 2021
Police were called to Hay Hill in Norwich at lunchtime on Thursday.

Police were called to Hay Hill in Norwich at lunchtime on Thursday.

Police were called to Norwich city centre to deal with a row between two people.

It happened in Hay Hill at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Police confirmed that one woman had been arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

An eye-witness said there was an altercation between two people, one of whom appeared to be drunk.

They added an off-duty officer intervened, before more of his colleagues showed up.

The arrested woman is being processed by police.

