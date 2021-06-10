Woman arrested after city centre row

Published: 1:15 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM June 10, 2021

Police were called to Hay Hill in Norwich at lunchtime on Thursday. - Credit: Archant

Police were called to Norwich city centre to deal with a row between two people.

It happened in Hay Hill at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Police confirmed that one woman had been arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

An eye-witness said there was an altercation between two people, one of whom appeared to be drunk.

They added an off-duty officer intervened, before more of his colleagues showed up.

The arrested woman is being processed by police.