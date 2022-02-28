Jogger terrified after being leapt on by large 'teeth-baring' dog

Miranda Ellis, inset, was jogging along the path in Gilman Road, Norwich, when she was leapt on by a huge dog - Credit: Submitted

A woman enjoying an afternoon jog was left terrified and in tears after being ambushed by a large, aggressive dog.

Miranda Ellis, who lives in Gilman Road, was running through Mousehold Heath at around 4.30pm on a Thursday night when the incident happened.

The therapist said: "It's a lovely place to run and I had just passed through the passageway that leads to Gertrude Road.

"I noticed a man with a dog lead in his hand but no dog so I was on the lookout for one so I didn't run into it."

Miranda Ellis, pictured in Mousehold Heath, was jogging in the area when she was ambushed by a "teeth-baring" dog. - Credit: Miranda Ellis

But as the city woman ran past the man on February 3 a "very large" bullmastiff dog leapt out of a nearby bush.

She said: "I'm about 5ft2in so when it jumped up at me it was almost the same height as I am. It was huge.

"The dog also had its teeth bared at me. I like dogs and you get an idea of what is a friendly dog and an angry dog - this was clearly angry.

"I recoiled back and instinctively put my arm up to protect myself.

"Thankfully it didn't get its teeth into my arm but I did make contact with its mouth as I managed to push it away.

"I felt I was in danger, I was genuinely afraid."

The incident occurred down Gilman Road, pictured, at around 4.30pm on February 3. - Credit: Google Maps

Ms Ellis was further taken aback when the dog owner ignored the incident and refused to apologise.

She added: "In my panic and trying to get out of the dog's way I hurt my calf muscle.

"Once the shock had passed I became very tearful.

"I wish people would be more sensible when owning animals and taking care of them."

A police spokesman said: "It’s against the law to let a dog be dangerously out of control in a public place.

"A dog is considered dangerously out of control if it injures someone or puts someone in fear or apprehension of injury.

"The penalty for having a dangerously out of control dog is an unlimited fine or a prison sentence of up to six months or both.

"If a dog injures someone, the owner can be sent to prison for up to five years or fined or both."