Forensics search Mile Cross area as vigil held for stabbed city teen

Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A shocked silence has fallen over a Norwich community after a popular teenager was murdered on Friday night.

Forensics searched the area on Monday after Joe Dix, 18, was found in Vale Green shortly before 7pm on Friday.

Valpy Avenue remained cordoned off by police as part of a "major investigation" nearly three days later.

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday established the preliminary cause of the teen's death as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Forensics searching bins in Mile Cross - Credit: Archant

Police officers could be seen blocking the entrance to a block of flats in Vale Green as floral tributes continued to be left outside.

Officers searching for evidence in Mile Cross - Credit: Archant

Forensic teams searched through bins and under cars in the area on Monday.

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross, said: "The atmosphere in the area is just so quiet.

Chrissie Rumsby, councillor for Mile Cross, said racists were the last thing the area needed. - Credit: Labour Party

"This is so sad for the family and friends. We have had stabbings in Mile Cross before but this is a real shock.

"Enough is enough. We can't have another life taken like this.

"A lot of people are saying they can't take much more. I am talking to community groups to see if we can do something to show we are there for them."

Floral tributes continued to be left for Joe Dix in Vale Green on Monday - Credit: Ben Hardy

Around 50 people lit candles after St Catherine's Church in Mile Cross was left open to the public to pay their respects to Mr Dix on Sunday afternoon.

Reverend Martin Hartley said: "We thought it would be nice to offer a place for family and friends to gather and remember Joe.

"People were obviously very upset and shocked."

Reverend Martin Hartley of St Catherine's Church in Mile Cross - Credit: Martin Hartley

Patricia Wilson, 70, who lives in Vale Green described Mr Dix as "a very pleasant young man" who she would often see walking his dogs.

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

She added: "The police have been very reassuring with their 24/7 presence. They have been telling us we are safe and there is nothing to worry about."

Valpy Avenue remained cordoned off next to Vale Green by police on Monday - Credit: Ben Hardy

Natasha Callaway, 31, who lives in Postle Mews, said: "It feels like nowhere is completely safe."

Valpy Avenue continued to be cordoned off by police on Monday following the stabbing of Joe Dix - Credit: Ben Hardy

Dean Garnham, 48, of Vale Green added: "I have lived here nine years and not known anything like this before."

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 376 of Friday, January 28.

