Teenagers accused of Joe Dix murder appear in court

Joe Dix, who was found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green in Mile Cross - Credit: Family picture

Three teenagers accused of killing an 18-year-old in Mile Cross have pleaded not guilty to murder.

Those charged in connection with the murder of Joe Dix on Friday, January 28 appeared before Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday morning.

Benjamin Gil, 18 from Lefroy Road in Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale in Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all pleaded not guilty to the murder.

A further 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be named, also appeared in the dock after being charged with assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Both Gil and Beeharry appeared on video link from HM Prison Chelmsford. They are currently in custody.

A further hearing will take place to finalise the date of the trial, which is expected to last four weeks.

Judge Alice Robinson told the court the trial date may either have to run from the currently scheduled date of Monday, September 12 or be moved to January 2023.

Mr Dix's family attended the hearing.

A statement from the family following the hearing said: "The tragic loss of Joe is very difficult to comprehend. We are totally heartbroken.

"Every day is a struggle knowing that we never got to say goodbye and tell him one last time how much we love him.

"Joe had a huge personality and touched so many peoples' hearts over the last 18 years.

"This is going to be a long journey to get justice for Joe but we fight it all the way. Sadly, justice will not bring our son back."

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of death as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Since then, detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been working on a number of lines of enquiry to build a picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the murder.

Floral tributes were left to Mr Dix outside his home in Vale Green following his death.