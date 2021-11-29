Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks

Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk police are appealing for help to find a Norwich man they have been hunting for three weeks.

Joe Brown, 31, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft 1 tall and of average build, with brown hair and a beard.

Brown, from Drayton Road, Norwich, is known to frequent the city and the Dereham area.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police originally appealed for information on Brown's whereabouts on November 3.

