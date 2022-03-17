Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Wedding ring among jewellery worth £40,000 stolen from city home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:09 PM March 17, 2022
Jewellery worth almost £40,000 has been stolen from a home in Norwich.

Jewellery worth almost £40,000 has been stolen from a home in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The suspects cut the lock on the back door of the property in Capps Road between midnight on Friday, February 11, and 12.30am on Sunday, February 20.

A three-stone diamond ring was stolen from a home in in Capps Road, Norwich.

A three-stone diamond ring was stolen from a home in in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

They searched the home and found a safe along with a key.

The jewellery, which included a wedding and engagement ring, was stolen from the safe. 

A diamond cluster ring was stolen from home in Capps Road, Norwich.

A diamond cluster ring was stolen from home in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

They are then believed to have left the house via the back door.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any information can contact PC Dean Hogan at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/13259/22.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A diamond half eternity ring was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich.

A diamond half eternity ring was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A seven stone hoop ring which was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich.

A seven-stone hoop ring which was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

