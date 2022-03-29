Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police still tracking down intruders who stole jewellery worth £40,000

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:22 AM March 29, 2022
Jewellery worth almost £40,000 has been stolen from a home in Norwich.

Jewellery worth almost £40,000 has been stolen from a home in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The hunt continues to track suspects who stole almost £40,000 worth of jewellery from a Norwich home.

The suspects entered the Capps Road property by cutting the lock on the back door of the home between midnight on Friday, February 11, and 12.30am on Sunday, February 20.

They searched the home and found a safe along with a key.

A three-stone diamond ring was stolen from a home in in Capps Road, Norwich.

A three-stone diamond ring was stolen from a home in in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A selection of sentimental pieces - including a wedding and engagement ring - was taken from the safe.

The intruders are then believed to have left the house via the back door.

A diamond half eternity ring was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich.

A diamond half eternity ring was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone who witnessed the break in or has any information relating to the incident can contact PC Dean Hogan at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/13259/22.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

A diamond cluster ring was stolen from home in Capps Road, Norwich.

A diamond cluster ring was stolen from home in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A seven stone hoop ring which was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich.

A seven-stone hoop ring which was stolen from a home in Capps Road, Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary


