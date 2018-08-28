Man on new drugs charges - three years after being ‘shocked to core’ when friends died from legal high AMT

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man who was jailed after an incident where two of his friends died after taking a legal high has been back in court on new drugs charges.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jevon Timbers, 34, of Southwell Road, Norwich, was “shocked to the core” by the deaths of Jay Giddings, 25, from Brandon, and Brodie Harrison-Merritt after they took AMT - which is now a class A drug.

The friends had been at a flat on Norfolk Street, Norwich, on January 7 2015 and when police attended they found Timbers had cannabis in a backpack. He also had AMT and ecstasy, which was just for his own use.

Mr Giddings died that day and Mr Harrison-Merritt died two days later.

At Norwich Crown Court on January 9 2016, Timbers admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of class A drugs.

He was jailed for 12 months after the court heard from John Morgans, defence, that he had made “great strides” in tackling his drug problem after being “shocked to the core” by the death of his friends.

Recorder Mark Dennis had told Timbers it was up to him to get help for his drug use.

On Friday (October 19), however, Timbers was at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted possession of cannabis and amphetamines.

Prosecutor Andrew Mickerson told the court Timbers was stopped on June 14 this year because the 125cc moped he was riding had a flat front tyre and the licence plate was illegible.

A search by officers found that he was carrying 3.49g of a white powder and 0.37g of cannabis in a smoking pouch.

Ian Fisher, defending, said that Timbers had originally thought the white powder was cocaine but tests by police confirmed it was amphetamine. The class B drugs were believed to have a street value of about £20.

Mr Fisher also asked the court to take into account that Timbers had pleaded guilty, was out of work as a labourer and intending to sign on for benefits and had a clean record since he left prison last year.

Timbers received a £185 fine for possession of class B drugs.