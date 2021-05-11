Published: 12:15 PM May 11, 2021

A woman has described the moment her "life fell to pieces" around her after she was raped while unconscious during a medical episode.

The victim has spoken out after her attacker Jamie Webster, 44, of Salhouse, was jailed for six and a half years at Norwich Crown Court.

He admitted rape and possession of a prohibited weapon, a stun gun.

On October 12 last year, Webster was at a property with a woman in Norwich when she had multiple seizures, due to a medical condition, where she lost functioning of her body and drifted in and out of consciousness.

During one of the seizures, Webster raped the woman. She awoke to find him on top of her, though she could not feel her legs and was not in a fully conscious state to consent.

The victim subsequently told a colleague and close friends in the following days after the incident and statements were made to the police resulting in Webster being arrested on October 18. A search of the property was made and uncovered the stun device.

In her statement to the court, the victim said the rape has changed her life forever.

She added: "I couldn’t believe what he was doing to me. Due to my medical state, I have then lost consciousness again, with this all occurring without him knowing that I knew what he had done to me.

"From that moment, my life fell to pieces around me."

Det Con Tom Harvey, of Norfolk Police, said: "I welcome the sentence and I hope this sends a clear indication that the Norfolk Constabulary will pursue justice against perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

"Having worked closely with the victim, I am fully aware of the distress this incident caused her and I commend her for the strength and courage she has shown throughout."

- If you have been a victim of sexual assault and would like help please contact The Harbour Centre via its website or by ringing the 24-hour number 01603 276381. You can also email contact@theharbourcentre.co.uk. Other resources can be found via the Norfolk County Council website here.