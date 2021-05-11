News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:15 PM May 11, 2021   
Headshot of convicted Jamie Webster

Jamie Webster, 44, of Salhouse, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 7, and was sentenced to six years and six months in total after admitting to rape and possession of a prohibited weapon - Credit: NORFOLK POLICE

A woman has described the moment her "life fell to pieces" around her after she was raped while unconscious during a medical episode.

The victim has spoken out after her attacker Jamie Webster, 44, of Salhouse, was jailed for six and a half years at Norwich Crown Court.

He admitted rape and possession of a prohibited weapon, a stun gun.

On October 12 last year, Webster was at a property with a woman in Norwich when she had multiple seizures, due to a medical condition, where she lost functioning of her body and drifted in and out of consciousness.

During one of the seizures, Webster raped the woman. She awoke to find him on top of her, though she could not feel her legs and was not in a fully conscious state to consent.

The victim subsequently told a colleague and close friends in the following days after the incident and statements were made to the police resulting in Webster being arrested on October 18. A search of the property was made and uncovered the stun device.

In her statement to the court, the victim said the rape has changed her life forever.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
  2. 2 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
  3. 3 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  1. 4 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
  2. 5 Hotel to open three 'micropubs' with a difference
  3. 6 Promotion joy for Canaries legend
  4. 7 Ten Covid patients in Norfolk's hospitals means more restrictions should be eased
  5. 8 Man admits downloading more than 2000 indecent photos of children
  6. 9 Roads in Norwich to shut for weeks for £115,000 improvements
  7. 10 Buses converted into Covid testing units ahead of expected third wave

She added: "I couldn’t believe what he was doing to me. Due to my medical state, I have then lost consciousness again, with this all occurring without him knowing that I knew what he had done to me.

"From that moment, my life fell to pieces around me."

Det Con Tom Harvey, of Norfolk Police, said: "I welcome the sentence and I hope this sends a clear indication that the Norfolk Constabulary will pursue justice against perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

"Having worked closely with the victim, I am fully aware of the distress this incident caused her and I commend her for the strength and courage she has shown throughout."

- If you have been a victim of sexual assault and would like help please contact The Harbour Centre via its website or by ringing the 24-hour number 01603 276381. You can also email contact@theharbourcentre.co.uk. Other resources can be found via the Norfolk County Council website here.

Norwich Crown Court
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

End of an era for Norwich's Debenhams store

End of an era as Debenhams closes in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Dinomania, featuring giant walking dinosaurs, is heading to Norfolk this summer. 

Video

Dinomania tour heading to Norfolk with giant dinosaurs that move

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Anglian Water is currently working to repair the burst water main. 

Updated

Burst water main causes water shortage in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon