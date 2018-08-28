Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man stole from Norwich restaurant less than a day after being handed suspended jail sentence

PUBLISHED: 15:34 10 January 2019

The House Thai restaurant in Norwich city centre. Photo: Google

The House Thai restaurant in Norwich city centre. Photo: Google

Archant

A man who stole cash from a Norwich restaurant less than a day after being handed a suspended prison sentence is today behind bars.

James Smith, 41, stole £500 from the till of The House Thai restaurant in Queens Road, Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard how the offence came less than 24 hours after Wright had walked free from court having been handed a suspended prison sentence for an offence of aggravated vehicle taking.

Smith received a 15-month prison term which was suspended for 24 months when he appeared before Judge Stephen Holt on November 15 last year.

But Chris Youell, prosecuting, said it was “less than 24 hours later” when Smith stole from the restaurant.

He said he entered the restaurant and slid open the security shutters before walking over to the till where he lifted up the unit and pressed the release button which opened the cash drawer.

Mr Youell said Smith was “very well known” to the authorities due to having 63 convictions for 298 previous offences, 176 of which were for dishonesty.

He said Smith was picked up on CCTV and was recognised by police as he was “well known to them”.

Smith made full admissions in interview when he told police he had no money as he had lost his wallet and took the money to pay off some debts he owed.

Mr Youell said Smith’s offending record was an aggravating factor.

Smith appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, January 10, having previously admitted burglary on November 16 last year.

David Stewart, mitigating, conceded his client had a “bad record” but said he had pleaded guilty to the offence.

Sentencing Smith to a total of 22 months in prison, recorder Ann Mulligan said it was regrettable he had offended “straight away” after having been given a suspended sentence and a “chance to sort yourself out”.

Smith said “thank you very much” and appeared to smile as he was led away to the cells.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff

Man arrested in connection with Norwich sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists