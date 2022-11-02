Norfolk man in court accused of killing cyclist in crash

A Norfolk man has appeared in court accused of killing a cyclist in a crash in Oxford.

James Lindsay, 46, of Rackheath, near Norwich, entered no plea to a charge of causing death by careless driving when he appeared before Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Ellen Moilanen died after a crash involving a Mercedes HGV on Oxford Road, Kidlington, on February 8.

Peter Ryman, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said that police were called to the junction just after 8am to reports of the collision between the lorry and Oxford college employee Mrs Moilanen’s blue Ridgeback bicycle.

District Judge Kamlesh Rana granted Lindsay unconditional bail to attend Oxford Crown Court on December 8 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

In a tribute, a spokesman for Reuben College, where Mrs Moilanen worked as an administrator, said: "Ellen will be fondly remembered as a friend to all, resourceful, funny, kind, to the point, and endlessly patient.

"Never could the college expect to have been blessed with such a wonderful colleague, and never could we have dreamt she be taken so suddenly.

"Our thoughts are with her husband Karo, family, friends and with all those for whom and with whom she worked so happily."