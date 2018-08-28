Jailed in Norfolk this week: Violent sex attacker, man who stamped on ex-partner’s head and drugs runner

Gary Nathan (left), Jason Charles (centre) and Mark Eastoll (right) were some of the people jailed in Norfolk courts this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Take a look at what has been happening in Norfolk courts this week.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Gary Nathan

A violent sex attacker who embarked on a two-day crime spree that included tying a woman to a bed and robbing her was jailed for life at Norwich Crown Court.

Gary Nathan, 52, of Pottergate in Norwich, pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court in May 2018 to two counts of robbery, assault, unlawful imprisonment, sexual touching and five counts of sexual assault - all of which were committed on May 9 and 10 2017.

On November 19 at Norwich Crown Court he received a life sentence. He must serve a minimum of 10 years before he can be considered for parole.

Gary Nathan, from Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Gary Nathan, from Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Jason Charles

A man who stamped on his ex-partner’s head twice and broke her nose was jailed for 27 months at Norwich Crown Court.

Jason Charles, 41, attacked his ex-partner after they both had been drinking at her home in Great Yarmouth, and she suffered bruising, two black eyes and well as a broken nose, the court heard.

Jailing him for 27 months, Judge Maureen Bacon accepted they had both been drinking but said: “There is no excuse for behaving as you did.”

Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Marcel Osei-Ababio

A drug dealer, who was caught red-handed trying to leave a flat in Norwich with £12,000 of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in a Gucci man bag, was jailed for five years and six months.

Marcel Osei-Ababio, 32, and from London, was arrested as he was leaving an address in the city, which he had been using as a supply base for the drugs, which he brought from London, Norwich Crown Court heard.

He admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property at an earlier hearing.

Marcel Osei-Ababio was jailed for 5years 6 months. Picture: Norfolk Contabulary Marcel Osei-Ababio was jailed for 5years 6 months. Picture: Norfolk Contabulary

Mark Eastoll

A man who was acting as a drugs runner was jailed for 27 months after he was found with crack cocaine with a street value of about £400.

Mark Eastoll, 38, of Old Palace Road, Norwich, admitted possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply at a hearing in October.

On sentencing him at Norwich Crown Court Judge Katharine Moore said: “You are a local man who it rather seems has been brought low through addiction. You were not a leading light of this operation that had been established at your home.”