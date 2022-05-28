Jailed in Norfolk this week: Soldier who raped child and man who stabbed ex

A soldier who raped a child (L) and a man who stabbed his ex-partner with a kitchen knife (R) have been jailed this week in Norfolk - Credit: Metropolitan Police/Norfolk Constabulary

A soldier who raped a girl under 13 and a man who stabbed his ex-partner are two of the people who have been put behind bars in Norfolk.

Here is a round-up of criminals who have been jailed this week.

Shane Percival who has been jailed after being convicted of rape - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Shane Percival, 27

A soldier from Norwich was jailed for five years and two months after being found guilty of the rape and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Shane Percival, of Lynford Drive, Eaton, was found guilty of the crimes at a trial in March this year.

They happened between December 2011 and August 2013, when Percival was aged between 16 and the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged between nine and 10.

Reading a statement in court, the victim said her "whole world fell apart" and her mental health had suffered following the acts.

Percival, a lance corporal with the Royal Anglian Regiment, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 27.

He was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for six years.

He was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and banned from contacting the victim directly or indirectly for six years.

A British Army spokesman said: "The army takes such convictions very seriously and where there is a sentence of imprisonment, there is a strong likelihood that the individual will be discharged."

Theodore Lynch has been jailed after admitting wounding and assaulting an emergency worker - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Theodore Lynch, 39

Lynch, of Westfield Road, Brundall, was jailed for stabbing an ex-partner with a kitchen knife in her shoulder after his attempts to rekindle their relationship were thwarted.

He had been in a relationship with the victim for three years but they were separated by the time she was attacked.

The victim had gone to see a friend in Bowers Avenue when she was confronted by Lynch who told her he "still loved her" and had seemed to be trying to "rekindle" their relationship.

He then got angry and rammed the victim's phone in her face before grabbing a pair of scissors which he used to "graze her throat."

He then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the shoulder, causing a three-inch wound which required stitches.

Blood reportedly "spurted everywhere" in what was described as a "very serious attack".

The victim, who spent 10 days in hospital after the attack, said she had been left scarred and still suffered nightmares.

After being arrested Lynch threw a cup of cocoa at a mental health practitioner who had come to assess him.

Lynch appeared at court on Friday May 27, for sentencing having previously admitted to wounding with intent and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for three years and 10 months was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim with no limit of time.







