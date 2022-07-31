Jailed in Norfolk this week: Gorleston burglar and spirit level attacker

Paul Franey (left), who attacked a friend with a spirit level, and Lewis Roles (right), who stole thousands from a vulnerable man have been jailed. - Credit: Norfolk police

A man who struck his friend in the head repeatedly with a spirit level after a drunken row, and a burglar who fled the scene after being disturbed, are among those who have been jailed in Norfolk this week.

Here are some of those who have been put behind bars.

Kane Platten, 33

Platten, 33, of New College Close in Gorleston, was jailed for three years at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, July 26, after he pleaded guilty to burglary.

He had entered a home on Hungate, Beccles, through an unlocked back door before being disturbed by the occupant.

Platten fled the scene empty handed, on July 3, 2021, but was later traced by police.

The court heard Platten was a repeat offender with an extensive criminal record of theft and burglary offences.

Paul Franey, 31

Paul Franey has been jailed after an attack in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Franey, 31, of Verdens Lane, Wymondham, repeatedly struck his friend with a spirit level during an attack which started when the victim tried to stop Franey from driving home after a drinking session.

Norwich Crown Court heard the pair became involved in a tussle in the victim's flat in Allison Bank, Geoffrey Watling Way, in the Riverside area of Norwich.

The victim was grabbed by the throat and had his eye gouged by Franey.

He managed to strike Franey with an empty glass which allowed him to "make something of an escape".

But Franey then embarked on a "revenge attack", striking his friend with the six-foot spirit level.

Jailing Franey for eight years, Judge Alice Robinson said that simply the word assault "does not describe the merciless attack you carried out" on a then friend who had offered to get him a taxi home.

Kol Hila, 25

Kol Hila, 25, was arrested inside a property on the High Street in Stalham when police raided it on June 8 this year following a tip off.

Officers found 79 mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £79,000.

They also seized hydroponics growing equipment that had been rigged up across four rooms of the house.

Norwich Crown Court heard Hila, an Albanian seeking asylum in the UK, was the sole occupant of the property when police searched it and was found to be in possession of its keys.

He was jailed for 12 months, after which he could be deported, with Judge Andrew Shaw acknowledging he had a “limited role” in the operation.

Lewis Roles, 32

Lewis Roles, who stole more than £16,000 from a man he was serving as carer for - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Roles, 32, of Ouse Avenue, South Lynn, spent three years gaining the trust of a 74-year-old man he was supposed to be caring for, before helping himself to thousands of pounds of the pensioner's hard-earned money.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard how Roles had been trusted with his victim's PIN numbers and stole cash from his two bank accounts after getting himself into thousands of pounds of gambling debt.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, added that Roles had also splashed out on a gaming laptop worth £899 after withdrawing £2,000 from accounts in the space of two days in September 2021.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said that on one occasion Roles had let himself into his victim's Lynn home, crept into his bedroom and helped himself to bank cards while the man slept.

In total, Roles stole £16,283.30 from his victim, through 63 transactions between June and September 2021.

He was given three separate prison sentences, to be served concurrently, totalling 20 months in custody, and ordered to pay back the money he stole.







