Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Brutal murderer and finance boss who stole £1.1m

05 January, 2019 - 07:00
Left: Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police. Right: Steven Girling. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Left: Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police. Right: Steven Girling. Photo: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk Police

• Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, murdered his ex-girlfriend Cristina Magda-Calancea, who was 26, in a frenzied attack.

Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk PoliceGediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norwich Crown Court heard how Miss Magda-Calancea returned from work shortly after 10pm on September 21 with Jasinskas in the garage “waiting for her to arrive”.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said she was then “attacked by him (Jasinskas) inside the garage”.

Neighbours heard “screaming” and the victim shouting “no”.

Despite her condition, Miss Magda-Calancea was able to tell her neighbour “it was my ex-boyfriend” and gave a name.

The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.

READ MORE: Norfolk’s most wanted: Can you help trace these criminals?

The court heard she had 25 separate knife wounds on her body including neck, chest, abdomen, groin and arms.

This week Jasinskas, , of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder.

• Finance director, Steven Girling, 36, stole more than £1m from his employer to feed his online gambling addiction.

Girling, from Folgate Close, Costessey, siphoned off the cash from sports education firm, Premier Education Group (PEG), where he worked as a finance officer, for more than three years.

Steven Girling who has been jailed for four years for stealing £1.1m from his employer. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularySteven Girling who has been jailed for four years for stealing £1.1m from his employer. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Judge Stephen Holt expressed cynicism that Girling’s sole motivation was his gambling addiction.

He said: “People who really suffer from extreme gambling addictions tend to arrive here with nothing, only debts.

“You arrived here with some considerable assets.”

READ MORE: Jailed in Norfolk: Sexually motivated attacker and serial con artist

Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday that Girling had also put £20,000 into ISAs for his children, spent money on a holiday, bought a house and was also suspected of paying off his wife’s parents’ mortgage with the cash.

Sentencing him, Judge Holt said: “These thefts were skilled, professionally planned and executed.”

Girling was jailed for four years.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Underground cable fault’ leaves 850 homes without power

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town’s highest rated café closes down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Impress me. Farke’s message to two of City’s support cast

Felix Passlack has had a bit part role since his loan move from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Petition launched to help save Theatre Royal panto favourite after revealing he will not be returning

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

David Freezer: Low priority FA Cup clash with Pompey still has plenty to keep City fans interested

Will Ben Marshall emerge from the shadows for City in the FA Cup? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Brutal murderer and finance boss who stole £1.1m

Left: Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Police. Right: Steven Girling. Photo: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists