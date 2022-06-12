Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophile and woman who stabbed partner with knife

A sex offender snared by an online paedophile hunter group (L) and a woman who stabbed her partner with a butcher's knife (R) are among the criminals who have been put behind bars this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Here are some of the people who have been jailed in the county.

Reece Darton has been jailed after admitting sexual activity with a teenage girl - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Reece Darton, 26

Reece Darton was jailed for three years for embarking on a sexual relationship with a teenager nine years younger than him, despite having been warned by police to cease contact.

Darton, 26, of Rosetta Road, Spixworth, had started seeing a 14-year-old girl who was known to social services in the summer of 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard the mother of the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, discovered the relationship when she put her daughter's phone onto charge and saw a message which said "hello beautiful".

The message came from a number not in her contact list when asked about it by her mother the girl said it was told it was someone called Reece who was 18.

The victim's mother took to social media to conduct some research and found out he was older than 18.

The social services and police were then contacted and Darton was visited by officers who discouraged him from any contact with her, but "that warning was not heeded".

In October 2018 the victim said she had been in a sexual relationship with Darton who she had met through a friend.

He appeared at court on Friday (June 10) to be sentenced having admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child between June and September 2018.

Jailing him for three years, Judge Katharine Moore said there had been a "significant disparity in age" between the victim and Darton who "knew underage sex was wrong" and had also been warned by the police about her age.

Darton was put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years.

Paul White has been jailed after being snared by online paedophile hunters - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Paul White, 55

White had been having sexualised communication with what he believed were girls, aged 12 and 13, but in fact were members of a group known as Innocent Voices.

The paedophile hunting group had snared White through using fake social media profiles.

Between October 2021 and March this year, White had been engaged in "sexualised chat" with the pair, asking them if they had boyfriends and if their breasts had developed yet.

He requested they send pictures and asked whether they wanted to see him - although never met up with them.

He was then confronted by paedophile hunters who had passed on details to the police.

White, of Dovecote Road, Upwell, near Wisbech appeared at court on Thursday (June 9) to be sentenced after having previously admitted four offences, including two charges of sexual communications with what he believed was a girl under 16.

He also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed in 2017 by attempting to communicate with under-16s and possessing a mobile phone without informing police.

Jailing him for 40 months Judge Katharine Moore said the spell of offending was "deeply concerning".

Judge Moore said White was a "dangerous offender" who was assessed as being a "high risk of causing serious sexual harm" to children.

Four men have been sentenced to a total of 16 years and two months for their role in operating the Ace County Line drug operation in Norwich. From left (top): Sami Kaid, 23, Mohamed Tiet, 26, (bottom) Karim Kaid, 21 and Hanad Salah, 21. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Four jailed for part in "one of the longest running" county line drug gangs in Norwich

Mohamed Tiet, 26, Sami Kaid, 23, Karim Kaid, 21, and Hanad Salah, 21, admitted to operating the Ace County Line in Norwich between May 2020 and December 2020.

It was "one of the longest running" county line drug networks operating in the city.

Mobile phone data analysis was used to target the four men who were running the county lines operation out of London into smaller counties such as Norfolk.

Analysis of the phones seized revealed the four men had been using them for the sale and distribution of class A drugs from London to Norwich.

The investigation also revealed the men had used five children to transport the drugs between the capital and Norwich.

The drug dealing operation has since been permanently closed following a joint investigation by the Norfolk Constabulary County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police under Operation Orochi.

The four men received a total jail sentence of more than 16 years for their crimes.

Mohamed Tiet, aged 26 and of Beaumont Road in London was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Sami Kaid, aged 23 and of Vicarage Road in London was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Karim Kaid, aged 21 and from London was sentenced to four years and six months in a young offenders institute (YOI).

Hanad Salah, 21 aged and of Domfe Place in London was sentenced to two years and six months in a YOI.

Gemma Swailes has been jailed at Norwich Crown Court after admitting wounding - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Gemma Swailes, 41

Swailes stabbed her partner three times with a butcher's knife following an argument, after he accused her of being unfaithful.

Both Gemma Swailes, who was 40 at the time, and her partner, who was 23, had been drinking at the time of the attack in August last year.

Swailes, now 41, had been in a relationship with the victim, a vulnerable young man, for about a year.

The argument broke out at a property in Suffolk Square, Norwich, during which Swailes was accused of being unfaithful.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Swailes formerly of Gertrude Road Norwich, grabbed a "butcher's knife" from the kitchen drawer.

She then took steps towards the victim "pushing the knife towards his chest".

As well as an injury to his torso the victim also received wounds to his arm and his leg which all required stitches.

Swailes appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 7) having previously admitted wounding.

Jailing her for 12 months, Judge Katharine Moore said it was a "serious" offence by the defendant who had a "pattern of using violence" against partners.



