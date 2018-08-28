Search

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Knife carrier and sex offender who preyed on children

PUBLISHED: 09:41 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 26 January 2019

Marcus Jackson (left) and Alan Ballinger (right). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Marcus Jackson (left) and Alan Ballinger (right). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich courts this week.

Marcus Jackson. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyMarcus Jackson. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jacoson, 21, of Quill Street, London, was jailed this week after it was discovered he was in possession of a knife following a fight in a Norwich car park.

Norwich Crown Court heard the incident centred on an argument over a woman that he and another man had been in a relationship with.

Jackson had discarded a large silver kitchen knife in a driveway but it was later picked up by officers.

He also admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on December 2, last year and possession of Class B and Class C drugs for his own use on the same date.

The court heard the offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence order of 24 months imposed at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs-related offences.

Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were so serious they passed the custody threshold and sentenced Jackson to a total of 40 months in prison.

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk ConstabularAlan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Alan Ballinger

Alan Ballinger, 72, from Skoner Road Norwich, was jailed for 17 years this week after admitting child sex offences.

Ballinger pleaded guilty to 16 charges of abuse including indecent assault and sexual touching, which took place between 2001 and 2012 against three victims.

Detective Constable Kim Taylor of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU), said: “Hearing a victim’s account of the abuse they were subjected to is always distressing and this sentence highlights that we are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Ballinger was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.

