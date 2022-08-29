Jailed last week: Lowestoft rapist and 'menace' driver
A man who was found guilty of "unending and predatory sexual abuse" and a "menace" driver who led police on a chase in Wisbech are just two of those jailed in Norfolk this week.
Here are some of those who have been put behind bars in the county.
Martin Ives, 49
Ives, of Whiting Road, was sentenced to life in prison - with no parole to be considered before 22 years - at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, August 19.
The trial lasted three weeks and Ives was found guilty by a jury of 27 of the 29 charges against him for sexual assaults and rapes involving four women.
DCI Anna Edmondson, who worked on the case said Ives had engaged in "unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade".
Carlos Lester, 29
Lester, of Rose Fair Close in Wisbech, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, and banned from driving for 10 years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 23).
It comes after he led police on a high speed pursuit through Wisbech on March 20 this year as they attempted to stop a stolen Vauxhall Corsa using false number plates.
At one point he mounted a public footpath along Sandy Lane, which forced officers to abort the pursuit due to the risks to pedestrians.
He was found guilty of a number of offences including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police.
It occurred just seven months after Lester had been released from prison after being found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving for a head-on collision that left three victims with injuries, including serious facial injuries to a five-year-old girl.
Kyle Muir, 27
Muir, 27, of Albany Road, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for sentenced to 33 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court.
The court heard his catalogue of botched building projects included a two-storey extension that resulted in a dangerously sagging roof, live electrical cables dangling down, wonky walls and gas pipes built into a cavity wall.
Muir was told he had displayed a “blasé, couldn’t give a damn attitude” during a “campaign of cowboy building and rogue trading” by the judge.