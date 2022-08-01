Jailed in July: Heroin dealer and man who stole thousands from pensioner

Fadhel Asghar (left) who was caught in possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and Lewis Roles (right), who abused the trust of a man he was supposed to be caring for have both been jailed. - Credit: Norfolk police

A man who stole thousands from a pensioner he was supposed to be caring for, and a drug dealer caught with heroin and cocaine are just two of those jailed in Norfolk this month.

Here are some of those who have been jailed in July.

Pavels Makarovs, 39

Pavels Makarovs has been jailed following a stabbing in Thetford - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was given a four year jail sentence for stabbing a man who punched him in the face.

Makarovs, of White Hart Street, Thetford, appeared at court on July 8, after being found guilty of wounding with intent and having a bladed article.

Recorder Douglas Herbert accepted the victim was "clearly out for some violence of some sort" but insisted it was a case of self-defence having gone not just "a little too far" but "a lot too far".

Jordan Holmes, 25

Jordan Holme. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

He was given a 92 month sentence made up of 56 months custody and 36 on licence, after he set fire to his hotel bed causing more than £6,000 of damage to the business.

Holmes, previously of Albert Square, Yarmouth, started the blaze in his room at the town's St George's Hotel at about 8.30am on November 2, 2021.

He was captured on CCTV leaving the premises as the fire alarm was activated.

The fire caused significant damage to the room and bathroom, with walls, carpet and ceiling all affected and repairs estimated to cost around £6,000.

Philip Eyley, 46

Philip Eyley who has been jailed for 28 months after admitting blackmail - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was sentenced to 28 months in jail after admitting blackmailing a woman who worked as an escort.

Norwich Crown Court heard the woman was working as an escort in 2018, due to "financial difficulties".

Eyley, of Plumstead Road, Norwich, offered to give her £1,000 as a gift.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the victim insisted she would repay the money back but Eyley later started to "pass judgement" about her past.

The victim terminated the friendship but in August 2020 Eyley demanded the "return of all the gifts he had given her".

On March 4, 2020, Eyley stated that he wanted the money repaid or he would tell her employer about her escort work.

He also threatened to tell Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and that she would "suffer the consequences".

The victim paid the money back but received another voicemail the next day asking for a further £500 to cover the cost of gifts and meals.

Colin Barnes, 65

He was jailed for six months for storing scrap cars and parts illegally.

Barnes, of Podmore Lane in Scarning, who owned a Dereham garage, repeatedly ignored warnings from the Environment Agency about storing end of life vehicles and parts.

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order and ordered to pay £5,000 in costs.

Fadhel Asghar, 23

Fadhel Asghar has been jailed for five years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was jailed for five years after being found with crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, was found inside a Sprowston home earlier this year with two dinner plates containing suspected Class A drugs as well as an amount of cash and mobile phones.

Asghar was jailed at Norwich Crown Court on July 21.

James Hudson, 26

James Hudson, 26, who was banned from entering parts of Dereham, Norfolk, has been jailed for nine weeks - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was jailed for nine weeks and had his criminal behaviour order (CBO) extended by five years as well as being banned from parts of Dereham for "deliberately" breaching a court order.

The 26-year-old, also known as James Jennings, was arrested on March 28 and May 18 for breaching his CBO and entering Dereham, along with other offences.

Hudson had his CBO extended by five years and received a nine week prison sentence after appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Kane Platten, 33

He was jailed for three years at Norwich Crown Court, after he pleaded guilty to burglary.

Platten, 33, of New College Close in Gorleston, entered a home on Hungate, Beccles, through an unlocked back door before being disturbed by the occupant.

He fled the scene empty handed, on July 3, 2021, but was later traced by police.

The court heard Platten was a repeat offender with an extensive criminal record of theft and burglary offences.

Paul Franey, 31

Paul Franey has been jailed after an attack in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was jailed for eight years after he repeatedly struck his friend with a spirit level during an attack, which broke out when the victim tried to stop Franey from driving home after a drinking session.

Norwich Crown Court heard the pair became involved in a tussle in the victim's flat in Allison Bank, Geoffrey Watling Way, in the Riverside area of Norwich.

The victim was grabbed by the throat and had his eye gouged by Franey.

He managed to strike Franey with an empty glass which allowed him to "make something of an escape".

But Franey then embarked on a "revenge attack", striking his friend with the six-foot spirit level.

Jailing Franey for eight years, Judge Alice Robinson said that simply the word assault "does not describe the merciless attack you carried out" on a then friend who had offered to get him a taxi home.

Kol Hila, 25

He was jailed for 12 months after he was arrested inside a property on the High Street in Stalham when police raided it on June 8 this year following a tip off.

Officers found 79 mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £79,000.

They also seized hydroponics growing equipment that had been rigged up across four rooms of the house.

Norwich Crown Court heard Hila, an Albanian seeking asylum in the UK, was the sole occupant of the property when police searched it and was found to be in possession of its keys.

After his jail sentence Hila could be deported.

Lewis Roles, 32

Lewis Roles, who stole more than £16,000 from a man he was serving as carer for - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was given three separate prison sentences, to be served concurrently, totalling 20 months in custody, after he spent three years gaining the trust of a 74-year-old man he was supposed to be caring for before helping himself to thousands of pounds of his hard-earned money.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard how Roles, of Ouse Avenue, South Lynn, had been trusted with his victim's PIN numbers and stole cash from his two bank accounts after getting himself into thousands of pounds of gambling debt.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, added that on one occasion Roles had also splashed out on a gaming laptop worth £899 after withdrawing £2,000 from accounts in the space of two days in September 2021.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said that on one occasion Roles had let himself into his victim's King's Lynn home, crept into his bedroom and helped himself to bank cards while the man slept.

In total, Roles stole £16,283.30 from his victim, across 63 transactions between June and September 2021, he was ordered to pay back the money he stole



