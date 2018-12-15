Jailed in Norfolk this week: Sexually motivated attacker, woman at the heart of a cannabis farm and serial con artist

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

•Aaron Bidle

Aaron Bidle, 36, of Drayton Road, Norwich, grabbed a woman on a Norwich footpath just weeks after being released from prison.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Bidle covered the woman’s mouth and tried to pull her backwards before she screamed out, bit his hand and managed to remove it from her mouth.

The prosecution said she then managed to knee Bidle in the groin during the struggle before he let go and ran off.

Bidle had been released by the Parole Board a month before the attack after serving 11 years for robbery.

Sentencing him to an extended 10 year sentence, made up of five years custody and an additional five years on licence, Judge Holt said the attack had “terrorised” the victim.

•Svetlana Jarmalavicience

Svetlana Jarmalaviciene, 50, from St James Close, Norwich, was found in the bedroom of a property in Alexandra Road, Norwich surrounded by cannabis, in various states of growth, worth between £3,800 and £5,000.

Cannabis worth about £300 was also found at her home address.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, described Jarmalaviciene as the “custodian” of the plants. She said she was paid about £1,000 a month to look after what she described as “flowers”.

On Thursday she was sentenced to a total of nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work, pay £800 costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

•Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers, 35, from West End, Old Costessey, stole the life savings of a man she met on a dating website then falsely accused him of rape.

Rivers pretended to have genuine feelings for the 58-year-old victim but stole his £3,040 life savings, then claimed to police he was her Sugar Daddy before making up the false rape allegation, Norwich Crown Court heard this week.

In an impact statement the victim said he felt low and depressed and physically sick to be falsely accused of rape.

Rivers admitted theft and was jailed 20 months.