Man jailed for biting off part of victim’s ear in Norwich club attack

A 25-year-old bit off part of another man’s ear in a nightclub attack, a court has heard.

Macauley Marshall, 25, had been in The Loft in Norwich at the same time as the victim, who was not from the area. The victim had ended up in the club after falling asleep on the train and not being able to get home until about 5am.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who had been drinking and was wearing a pin-striped suit, decided to go for a dance.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the victim later ended up holding a friend of the defendant who was saying “no, no, no, no”.

Miss Ascherson said Marshall, who felt his friend was being held against his will, then “came out of nowhere from the side of the victim and bit him on the ear”.

The court heard the victim, whose ear started stinging, pursued Marshall, who left the club and was later arrested.

The victim, who lost a small amount of flesh from his ear lobe, required treatment for his injury.

In a victim impact statement he described the fear of catching various blood-borne diseases like hepatitis and HIV and having to explain to his two children how he had lost part of his ear in the attack.

Miss Ascherson said Marshall, who has 12 previous convictions for 23 offences, including biting a police officer’s bicep, had told police he thought he had “got the side of his face”.

Marshall, of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich, appeared in court for sentence on Thursday (July 2) having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of cannabis on March 17 2018.

Sentencing Marshall to a total of six months imprisonment Judge Anthony Bate said the victim, who was “far from home” should have been safe but had the “misfortune to come across you”.

Judge Bate said the use of teeth was a “particularly ugly feature of your conduct” and stated Marshall had a “dispiriting” record for violence.

Judge Bate added the offence was so serious that only immediate imprisonment was justified.

Andrew Oliver, representing Marshall, said his client had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident when he “completely overreacted in going up to him and biting” the victim.

Mr Oliver said the incident was “very fast moving” and brief.