City speed camera flashes every car that drives past

The speed camera in Ipswich Road Norwich, which is flashing every car that drives past - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Baffled drivers are being flashed by a speed camera on a busy city route - even when driving at the correct speed.

Over the weekend, the speed camera near City College in Ipswich Road was seen flashing at every car that passed by, regardless of the speed it travelled at.

Andre Smith, owner of Prince of Wales Road bar Cans 'N' Cocktails was flashed by the camera on Friday, March 18.

The camera continued to malfunction over the weekend.

Mr Smith said: "It was comical as it was flashing every single car that passed.

"It will be interesting to see if people get tickets from it."

Andre Smith of Cans 'N' Cocktails in Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Phil Payne, traffic justice manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies confirmed that the camera is only detecting valid offences, and those travelling at law-abiding speeds need not worry.

He said: "We are aware there was a problem with this camera last week but when checked it was working correctly.

"It appears to be a problem with the flash unit rather than the camera or speed detection," he explained.

"This will be rectified as soon as we can get an engineer out."

Julie Gowland, legal director and head of licensing within the Regulatory and Corporate Defence Team at Birketts, said: "There is a risk that people who have been speeding cotton on to this and then they seek to challenge the findings that supports that they were speeding.

Julie Gowland, legal director and head of licensing within the Regulatory and Corporate Defence Team at Birketts LLP in Norwich - Credit: Carl Middleditch of Bushfire Photography

"We live in a rural area and public transport isn't the best. It doesn't afford many people much flexibility in terms of getting from A to B.

"Driving is a lifeline for so many people that the risk of losing your licence is very real and is a risk that people don't want to take. I do fear that these situations mean that people will be punished for offences that they actually haven't committed.

"Not everyone has the means to challenge these things successfully.

"You're innocent until proven guilty, but the reality is that the onus is on the defendant to try and establish their innocence.

"Driving is not a luxury, it's an absolute necessity."