City speed camera flashes every car that drives past
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Baffled drivers are being flashed by a speed camera on a busy city route - even when driving at the correct speed.
Over the weekend, the speed camera near City College in Ipswich Road was seen flashing at every car that passed by, regardless of the speed it travelled at.
Andre Smith, owner of Prince of Wales Road bar Cans 'N' Cocktails was flashed by the camera on Friday, March 18.
The camera continued to malfunction over the weekend.
Mr Smith said: "It was comical as it was flashing every single car that passed.
"It will be interesting to see if people get tickets from it."
Phil Payne, traffic justice manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies confirmed that the camera is only detecting valid offences, and those travelling at law-abiding speeds need not worry.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 60s found dead in city street
- 2 Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building
- 3 City to lose ANOTHER bank branch
- 4 City bar to spend £250K transforming its garden into a 'tropical paradise'
- 5 Razor blades scattered across city park
- 6 Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named
- 7 Taxi firms raise fares to combat petrol price spike
- 8 Male damages display at city shop after being denied a vape pen
- 9 Man taken to hospital with serious head injury after being hit by a van
- 10 Norwich man died of Covid following hospital appointments
He said: "We are aware there was a problem with this camera last week but when checked it was working correctly.
"It appears to be a problem with the flash unit rather than the camera or speed detection," he explained.
"This will be rectified as soon as we can get an engineer out."
Julie Gowland, legal director and head of licensing within the Regulatory and Corporate Defence Team at Birketts, said: "There is a risk that people who have been speeding cotton on to this and then they seek to challenge the findings that supports that they were speeding.
"We live in a rural area and public transport isn't the best. It doesn't afford many people much flexibility in terms of getting from A to B.
"Driving is a lifeline for so many people that the risk of losing your licence is very real and is a risk that people don't want to take. I do fear that these situations mean that people will be punished for offences that they actually haven't committed.
"Not everyone has the means to challenge these things successfully.
"You're innocent until proven guilty, but the reality is that the onus is on the defendant to try and establish their innocence.
"Driving is not a luxury, it's an absolute necessity."