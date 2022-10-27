Man known to frequent Norwich wanted by police

A man known to frequent Norwich is wanted by police.

Matthew Oarton, from the Ipswich area, is wanted on recall to prison.

Oarton is 36 and described as white, about 5ft 10in, of medium build with very short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to spend time in the Norwich area, particularly the city centre.

Anyone who has seen Oarton or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.