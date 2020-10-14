Search

Man appears in court charged with knife attack in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:51 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 14 October 2020

File picture of Dereham Road in Norwich where Marcello Carvalho is accused of having carried out an attack with a knife. PIC: Paul Hewitt.

A man has appeared in court accused of attacking someone with a knife in Norwich.

Marcello Carvalho, 21, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with wounding with intent, possessing a bladed article, namely a flick knife, in a public place and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment.

The offences are said to have happened on June 17 this year in the Dereham Road area of Norwich.

No pleas were taken, as the wounding with intent matter is so serious it can only be heard at the crown court.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said the other matters were linked and should also be sent up to the crown court.

Carvalho, from Ipswich, who appeared before city magistrates on Wednesday, October 14, had the case formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 11.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing in the crown court next month.

