Video

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

PUBLISHED: 06:50 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 19 January 2019

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Archant

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years.

More than £5,800 worth of damage was caused to the Canaries’ Carrow Road stadium at the dramatic East Anglian Derby clash in February last year.

Tim Klose’s last gasp header, in the sixth minute of added time, rescued an injury-time point for Norwich after Ipswich had taken an 89th minute lead.

But it was before that dramatic Championship clash had even kicked off that £5820.06 of damage was caused to lighting, trunking and fixings at the ground.

Electrical cables and guttering were pulled from the ceiling and extensively damaged during the incident where a number of Ipswich fans pulled down lighting in the ground following a “beer fight”.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 18) said “a group” of fans were involved in the incident with some hanging from a jumper that had been thrown over lighting in the bar.

She said they were surrounded by a large group of fans some of whom were filming the incident.

Miss Bastock said when the lighting came down “live wires were exposed” and the bar area, which was covered in beer, had to be closed.

Damage caused to some of the electric wiring in the incident resulted in the loss of the live radio transmission.

Miss Bastock said as a result of this incident Ipswich fans will not be able to buy alcohol at the ground the next time the two sides meet.

Dwayne Chingono, 22, of Kipling Road, Ipswich; Lee Kerridge, 25, from Colchester; Ryan Macken, 18, of Tranmere Grove, Ipswich and Robert McBurney, 43, of Brooke Way, Stowmarket, Suffolk, all admitted criminal damage to property valued at more than £5000 when they appeared in court.

Rebecca Utton, mitigating for all four defendants, said they had “no intention” of causing that level of damage and added it was “reckless”.

She said although these defendants had been identified, there were a number of people involved in the incident which was caught on CCTV.

District Judge Nicholas Watson gave all four credit for their guilty pleas but said the offences had passed the custody threshold.

Chingono, Kerridge and McBurney were sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for one year.

They were also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, each pay £1164 compensation, costs of £85 and a £115 victim surcharge.

Macken, who was 17 at the time, was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £1164 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

All four were also handed three year banning orders meaning they are unable to attend any football ground in the UK for the next three years.

• Jack Dobrucki, 19, of Tydeman Close, Ipswich, also appeared but pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The defendant, who wore a dark suit and tie, indicated he wanted to have his case heard at Norwich Crown Court.

The case was sent to the crown court on February 15.

District Judge Nicholas Watson granted Dobrucki bail until the next hearing.

