Stolen church silverware spotted on eBay seized by officers
- Credit: Supplied by Kevin King
A sentimental communion set which was nabbed from a city church is back in safe hands after being spotted on eBay.
The travelling communion set was gifted to St Peter's Church in Cringleford by Mrs Edith Crowe and her family in the early 1970s.
But despite being in the hands of the church for nearly 50 years, the modern silver set was spotted for sale online last week.
Eagle-eyed Kevin King from Maidstone, who often browses online marks to add to his silver collection, made the discovery.
The 70-year-old said his knowledge in antique silver pinpointed that something was amiss: "It just didn't look right because it was named on the case and it was a bit modern.
"You get Victorian sets for sale quite a lot that were personal possessions and sold off over the years - but this didn't look right."
A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed that officers are investigating the theft following Kevin's discovery.
The set is now with the force and will be returned to the parish when the investigation is over.
The Revd. Graham Wilkins of St Peter's in Newmarket Rd said: "The important thing is that it's now back in safe hands. Huge thanks to Norfolk Constabulary who went above and beyond and reacted very quickly.
"Communion is key to what we do as a church.
"It's the set that we take into care homes, so that wonderful people who have been to church all their life yet now are too ill to receive the bread and the wine, it's what we take to the bedside of the dying so that they can remember Jesus in their last moments on this Earth.
"It really is vital to what we do and this idea that God is not just for people who come into church, it's for absolutely everybody."
Kevin added: "I feel pleased that I've helped return it. It was an absolute coincidence that I came across it on eBay.
"It was just lucky, really."
Enquiries are ongoing. Those with information should contact Norfolk police via 101 quoting crime reference number 36/19345/22.