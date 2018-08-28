Investigation launched after Norwich schoolboy asked to get into car by men in vehicle

Police are investigating after a pupil at a school in Norwich was approached and asked to get into a car.

A City of Norwich School pupil was walking along Unthank Road after school when a red car pulled up next to him.

The boy was asked to get into the car by a man in the vehicle but refused and they drove off.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday (9/1/19) afternoon, is being investigated by police and has prompted the school to issue a warning to other parents.

A message on the City of Norwich School’s Facebook page said: “We have been made aware that one of our students was approached on Unthank Road on Wednesday evening by several individuals in a red car. The men asked the student to get into the car.

“The incident has been followed up by the police and the student is safe, but we would ask you to reinforce with your children the need to be vigilant and to report any concerns as soon as possible.”

The school have been contacted about the incident but declined to make any further comment.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they were called on Wednesday regarding reports of an incident at 3.35pm on the same day when a boy was walking along Unthank Road in Norwich when a small red car pulled up next to him.

A man in the car is believed to have said do you want to get in but the boy walked away.

The vehicle did not stop and went off in an unknown direction following the incident.

It is not known exactly how many people were in the car, although it is thought there were one or two people in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.