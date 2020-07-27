Search

Inquest to open into death of man who fell from tower block

PUBLISHED: 08:02 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 27 July 2020

Craig Stubbs who died in Norwich on June 5. Picture: Norfolk Police.

An inquest will today open into the death of a man who fell to his death from a Norwich tower block.

Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building on June 5.

Craig Stubbs, 29, was treated for serious injuries after being found but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

This morning, an inquest into Mr Stubbs’s death will open at Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich.

Following his death, his family released a statement which said: “Craig our happy-go-lucky son, brother, uncle and father.

“You lived your life to the fullest with a spring in your step. Taken way too young and so soon.”

