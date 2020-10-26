Investigations continue into death of grandmother who was hit by van

Costessey grandmother Valerie Williamson died after an accident on Dereham Road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/family submit Archant

Investigations are continuing into the death of a “compassionate and selfless grandmother” who was hit by a van on a main road into Norwich.

Valerie Williamson, 83, of New Costessey, died after the incident on Dereham Road, close to the Bowthorpe roundabout, on May 30 last year.

Emergency services went to the scene, including the air ambulance and two ambulances, but despite their best efforts she died at the scene.

An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned in June 2019.

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake held a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday in which she said an inquest into Ms Williamson’s death was still not ready to proceed. The inquest was adjourned for a further pre-inquest review on January 11.

Ms Williamson’s family paid tribute after the crash, saying she “always put others before herself”.

The tribute said: “Valerie was a kind, compassionate, selfless lady whose focus in life was her family and charity work. She always put others before herself.”