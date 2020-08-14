‘Gentle giant’ died after falling in Norwich river, inquest hears

Floral tributes to Laurence Harvey who died in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man described as a “gentle giant” who died after falling into the river in the centre of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laurence Harvey, 37, of King Street in Norwich, died near Norwich yacht station at Foundry Bridge on the River Wensum on June 19.

On Friday, an inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich. His cause of death was given as drowning.

At the time of his death, Mr Harvey, who was unemployed, was described as “a lovely chap” by friends Keith and Yvonne Clarke, whose boat had been moored nearby on the night he died.

Mr Clarke said: “He was a gentle giant, he was 19 and a half stone. He had some mental health issues, but he was so harmless. It’s an absolute tragedy.”

Search and rescue teams from across Norfolk took part in efforts to save Mr Harvey following reports someone had fallen into the river in the early hours.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until January 11.