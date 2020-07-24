Search

Advanced search

Retired groundsman died from Covid-19 related illness, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 July 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

An inquest has been opened into a man whose death was coronavirus related.

Stuart Barrett, 82, of George Drive in Drayton, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on April 22.

An inquest was opened and adjourned by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Friday, July 24.

She recorded the medical cause of death as bronchial pneumonia as a consequence of Covid-19

Born in Scotland, Mr Barrett was a retired groundsman.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on December 1 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy

After: A customer gets the chop after lockdown. Pic: Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

New gym opens in Norwich offering cut price membership

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy

After: A customer gets the chop after lockdown. Pic: Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

New gym opens in Norwich offering cut price membership

JD Gyms is opening in Norwich. Pic: JD Gyms

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘It’s so upsetting’ - Burglars snatch £10,000 of jewellery from nurse’s home as she works

Gary and Angela Fisk, who have lost more than £10,000 of jewellery after the home was ransacked Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council food parcel blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley

Retired groundsman died from Covid-19 related illness, inquest hears

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

We went to a football match in Poland to see what being a socially distanced fan is like

Fans at Legia Warsaw's Polish Army Stadium offer an insight into how a socially distanced stadium looks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google