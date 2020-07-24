Retired groundsman died from Covid-19 related illness, inquest hears

An inquest has been opened into a man whose death was coronavirus related.

Stuart Barrett, 82, of George Drive in Drayton, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on April 22.

An inquest was opened and adjourned by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Friday, July 24.

She recorded the medical cause of death as bronchial pneumonia as a consequence of Covid-19

Born in Scotland, Mr Barrett was a retired groundsman.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on December 1 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.