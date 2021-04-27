Published: 7:46 AM April 27, 2021

Inquest due to open into the death of Dean Allsop - Credit: Facebook

An inquest into a man who was stabbed to death is due to open today (Tuesday, April 27).

Dean Allsop, 41, suffered fatal injuries following a disturbance involving a number of people in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14.

Two other people, a man and two women, were also injured and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment of knife wounds.

The father-of-three was pronounced dead at the scene and a Home Office post mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Floral tributes left near to the home of Dean Allsop - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 20.

A provisional trial date of December 6 has been fixed with the case expected to last for two to three weeks.

Mr Allsop's family released a statement paying tribute to him.

His partner, Louise Newell, said: "Dean was my heartbeat, my soulmate, my best friend and the love of my life.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"He was an amazing father to Millie, Mikey and Jacob and he has been cruelly taken away from us.

"Our lives have been destroyed and our family will never be the same again.

"Dean had such a caring nature and would do anything for those who loved him.”

Mr Allsop's mum, Jill, said: "We have lost a diamond and I am truly heartbroken.

"My life will never be the same, he was a loving son to me and a caring brother to Steven. I miss him so much.”

While Mr Allsop's dad, Vic, said: "Dean was a wonderful son, I am very proud of him and his family.

"He will be a massive loss to all who knew him.”

Some of Mr Allsop’s friends also paid tribute to him.

Ben Elvin, 30, said: “This guy was a lovely bloke - he was like a father figure to most of us."

Aidan Athow, 28, who used to live in Dussindale, said ‘Deano’ as he was known would be “deeply missed” and was “loved by everyone”.

He added: “He’s a lovely man - he looked after us all.

“A family man. We were good mates, we all grew up around here.”

Another friend, Ed Bacon, 31, from Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, said: “He was the life of the party.

“He was a family man and was always looking out for his kids.”

Mr Bacon added that the victim was also “mischievous, big-hearted, and the life and soul”.

The inquest into Mr Allsop's death is due to open at 9.30am today.