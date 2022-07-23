Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Camp shop owners 'devastated' after £22k display model is stolen

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:00 AM July 23, 2022
The Opus Full Monty was nabbed from Waveney Campers at Norwich Camping and Leisure in Yarmouth Road, Blofield

The Opus Full Monty was nabbed from Waveney Campers at Norwich Camping and Leisure in Yarmouth Road, Blofield - Credit: James Hodds

A special edition camper worth more than £20,000 has been stolen from an independent business on the outskirts of Norwich.

James Hodds, 40, who runs Waveney Campers alongside wife Zeena, was on holiday on July 15 when he found out the rare inflatable camper had been stolen from their site in Norwich Camping and Leisure in Yarmouth Road, Blofield.

The couple had jetted off to Spain to celebrate James' recent landmark birthday, leaving the business in the hands of James' stepfather.

James and Zeena Hodds of Waveney Campers in Yarmouth Road, Blofield

James and Zeena Hodds of Waveney Campers in Yarmouth Road, Blofield - Credit: James Hodds

While they were away, their display model folding camper - a brand new special edition Opus Full Monty and worth a staggering £22,000 - was nabbed.

"It had been cut off the back of a vehicle and taken," James explained.

"It's a rarer one and special edition, so it'll be hard to move on.

The Opus Full Monty inflates from a trailer which you can attach to the back of a vehicle

The Opus Full Monty inflates from a trailer which you can attach to the back of a vehicle - Credit: James Hodds

"We can't not notice it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich
  2. 2 City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'
  3. 3 Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47
  1. 4 Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash
  2. 5 Busy Norwich café closing due to 'work life balance' struggles for owner
  3. 6 Fire crews called to blaze at city centre property
  4. 7 Police hunt 21-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison
  5. 8 Take a first look inside the new Hotel Chocolat café in Norwich
  6. 9 Gull chicks take over city carpark
  7. 10 Your chance to buy pub for just ONE POUND

"It had never been opened. It was my brand new demonstrator.

"It comes with a special awning, the works. It's an air camper, so it basically opens and inflates.

"It's distinctive and a clever bit of kit.

"They must have known it was there, it can't have been a chance theft. This was planned."

An Opus camper, almost identical to the one stolen from Waveney Campers in Blofield

An Opus camper, almost identical to the one stolen from Waveney Campers in Blofield - Credit: James Hodds

The boss added: "I doubt they could've done it single-handedly.

"It was devastating for us when we found out it had been stolen.

"It did take away that happiness out of our holiday.

"It would be amazing to get it back. The theft really felt quite personal.

An Opus inflatable camper - almost identical to the one stolen from Waveney Campers

An Opus inflatable camper - almost identical to the one stolen from Waveney Campers - Credit: James Hodds

"We've got a lot of stock here and it's a bit of a worry now. We feel violated.

"We'll come back stronger after this, though."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers are investigating the theft of an Opus trailer tent from a business in Yarmouth Road, Blofield some time between 5pm on July 14 and 11am on July 15.

"Suspect(s) forced access to the car park by cutting a lock and forcibly removed the trailer tent that was attached to a camper van."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation reference 36/54699/22.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

St Crispins Road, in Norwich, will close for five nights

Norwich Live News

Part of city centre road to close during bridge repair works

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
David Calver (inset) and his wife Trudie lost "everything" after their home in Ashmanhaugh burned down.

Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A 74-year-old man who has spent three years cleaning up forgotten graves has been told to stop by the council.

Pensioner cleaning up overgrown graveyard told to stop by council

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon