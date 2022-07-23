Camp shop owners 'devastated' after £22k display model is stolen

The Opus Full Monty was nabbed from Waveney Campers at Norwich Camping and Leisure in Yarmouth Road, Blofield - Credit: James Hodds

A special edition camper worth more than £20,000 has been stolen from an independent business on the outskirts of Norwich.

James Hodds, 40, who runs Waveney Campers alongside wife Zeena, was on holiday on July 15 when he found out the rare inflatable camper had been stolen from their site in Norwich Camping and Leisure in Yarmouth Road, Blofield.

The couple had jetted off to Spain to celebrate James' recent landmark birthday, leaving the business in the hands of James' stepfather.

James and Zeena Hodds of Waveney Campers in Yarmouth Road, Blofield - Credit: James Hodds

While they were away, their display model folding camper - a brand new special edition Opus Full Monty and worth a staggering £22,000 - was nabbed.

"It had been cut off the back of a vehicle and taken," James explained.

"It's a rarer one and special edition, so it'll be hard to move on.

The Opus Full Monty inflates from a trailer which you can attach to the back of a vehicle - Credit: James Hodds

"We can't not notice it.

"It had never been opened. It was my brand new demonstrator.

"It comes with a special awning, the works. It's an air camper, so it basically opens and inflates.

"It's distinctive and a clever bit of kit.

"They must have known it was there, it can't have been a chance theft. This was planned."

An Opus camper, almost identical to the one stolen from Waveney Campers in Blofield - Credit: James Hodds

The boss added: "I doubt they could've done it single-handedly.

"It was devastating for us when we found out it had been stolen.

"It did take away that happiness out of our holiday.

"It would be amazing to get it back. The theft really felt quite personal.

An Opus inflatable camper - almost identical to the one stolen from Waveney Campers - Credit: James Hodds

"We've got a lot of stock here and it's a bit of a worry now. We feel violated.

"We'll come back stronger after this, though."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers are investigating the theft of an Opus trailer tent from a business in Yarmouth Road, Blofield some time between 5pm on July 14 and 11am on July 15.

"Suspect(s) forced access to the car park by cutting a lock and forcibly removed the trailer tent that was attached to a camper van."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation reference 36/54699/22.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.