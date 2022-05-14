Police descend on city home 'frightening the life' out of neighbours

Jon Watson, lead co-ordinator of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch Team, inset, is providing support following the incident in Rawley Road - Credit: Contributed

Alarmed neighbours watched in shock as armed police and ambulances rushed by to descend on a bungalow in a tranquil suburb.

Folk living in Rawley Road in the Clover Hill area of the city were dismayed to see officers descend on their street at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

The men - aged in their 30s and 70s respectively - have been released on bail to appear at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on Wednesday, June 8.

A 67-year-old man, who did not wish to be named, lives in the Bradecroft lodging in Rawley Road and said many of those who saw the activity are "frail or disabled people".

He added: "Police officers suddenly jumped out and frightened the life out of me. I saw nine to 10 cars, an ambulance a drone and paramedics all turn up.

"A lady I know is in a wheelchair permanently and she just sat in her front window looking out at this. The people who live here are frightened and scared.

"This is not the first time we have had issues. Something has got to be flaming done."

Jon Watson, lead co-ordinator of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch Team said: "We are providing reassurance visibility to people in the area and we are available to provide support where needed."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to an address in Rawley Road, Norwich, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday to reports of an altercation.

"Two men, one aged in his 30s and one aged in his 70s were both arrested for assault and aggravated burglary in connection with the incident."

A city council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the incident at one of sheltered housing schemes on Wednesday evening which has understandably caused concerns for others living there.

“We‘ll continue to speak with tenants directly and offer all the support they need while we also assist the police with their ongoing investigations.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle were sent to the scene.

"An adult man was transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment.”