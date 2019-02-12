Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drug dealer faces seven years in prison

PUBLISHED: 12:04 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 12 February 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A drug dealer faces at least seven years in prison after admitting possession of crack and heroin with intent to supply in Norwich.

Hussein Abdirahman Adan, of St Egbert’s Way, London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning and admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Adan, 21, was arrested after police discovered crack cocaine and heroin when a black Audi A5 was stopped at Cotman Fields in Norwich at 4pm on January 14.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, without insurance and with a knife but was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Adan: “On the face of your previous convictions the mandatory minimum seven-year term applies to you, but I will give you the opportunity for full conference and instructions.”

Adan was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 26.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: First look inside newly opened Cosy Club restaurant

Norwich Cosy Club general manager, Pete Harvey, middle, with waiting staff. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man who denies turning house into Japanese restaurant will not face enforcement action

Orlando's, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police arrest two people in Norwich city centre

Police arrested two people on suspicion of theft on Rose Lane in Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two men jailed for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich

Kylann Grannum (right) and Shaun Byers (left) pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

MATCHDAY LIVE: Preston v Norwich City – Canaries aim to get one over another former boss

Norwich City head to Alex Neil's Preston to kick-off their North West double-header.

Let’s hope class boundaries are broken down in education in a future Norwich

David Richardson, vice-chancellor at the University of East Anglia, thinks greater collaboration between further and higher education providers will be important in the future. Picture: ARCHANT

STARTING XIs: Tettey returns as Canaries look to stay top at Preston

Alex Tettey captains City at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists