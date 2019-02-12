Drug dealer faces seven years in prison

A drug dealer faces at least seven years in prison after admitting possession of crack and heroin with intent to supply in Norwich.

Hussein Abdirahman Adan, of St Egbert’s Way, London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning and admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Adan, 21, was arrested after police discovered crack cocaine and heroin when a black Audi A5 was stopped at Cotman Fields in Norwich at 4pm on January 14.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, without insurance and with a knife but was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Adan: “On the face of your previous convictions the mandatory minimum seven-year term applies to you, but I will give you the opportunity for full conference and instructions.”

Adan was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 26.