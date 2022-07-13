Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Hunt continues for high-value vehicles stolen from Royal Norfolk Show

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:14 PM July 13, 2022
Police are continuing to hunt the whereabouts of four high-value agricultural vehicles that were nabbed from the Royal Norfolk Show last month.

The all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), worth about £40,000, were stolen overnight from several businesses which were exhibiting at the show between Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30.

The thefts included a red Honda TRX 420 FM, a green Suzuki LT-A50XPM2, a dark green Suzuki Kingquad 750 and a red Honda.

It is believed the vehicles are worth about £10,000 each.

One of the business owners affected by the thefts said it felt like "the final nail in the coffin".

MKM managing director Anthony Deacon said he believed that they were "targeted" by the "thieving toe-rags" who knew "exactly what they were doing". 

Anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Matthew Wright at Diss Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/49481/22. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

