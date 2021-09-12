Published: 5:56 PM September 12, 2021

Police are continuing to investigate a serious sex attack which happened in Norwich in June.

Police are still hunting a suspect believed to be responsible for a serious sexual assault in Norwich more than three months ago.

A woman in her 40s was targeted by a man while walking in Barrack Street in the city at around 6am on Friday, June 11.

A police cordon was put in place outside the St James' Quay development following the incident which blocked access through the car park to the riverside footpath.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said "enquiries are ongoing" into the incident.

Police have previously asked any information which could help their investigation to come forward.

Speaking at the time of the incident, Inspector Alix Wright said police were keen to "hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Silver Road and Barrack Street" from around 6am on June 11.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.