Five ways to protect your car from theft and vandalism

With vehicle-related crime soaring across the city - whether it's cars themselves being nicked or parts pinched - people are being urged to protect themselves from becoming a statistic.

But what can drivers do to try and prevent harm from coming to their vehicles?

Experts say that even the way people park their car can deter the thieves from breaking in or stealing your vehicle altogether.

Norfolk Police has urged people to be vigilant after a rise in catalytic convertor thefts across the county.

Catalytic converters contain metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, which can be worth between £500 to £1,000 in scrap value.

Dan Powell, senior editor at Heycar, said: "Catalytic converter theft can be quite common, especially with hybrid cars.

Dan Powell, senior editor at heycar - Credit: heycar

"Hybrids produce less pollution and the valuable metals in the catalytic converter is in a better condition than that of a petrol or diesel vehicle, which means it has a higher scrap value.

"There are a number of methods that can be used to deter criminals, from third-party devices to even how you park your car."

How to prevent theft and vandalism