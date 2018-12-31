Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Four men released from custody after Hoveton fight - but one remains in hospital

31 December, 2018 - 11:05
Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Archant

Four people arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in Hoveton have been released from custody while enquiries continue.

Three men aged in their 30s have been released on bail until 25 January while a man aged in his 20s has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Station Road at about 5.25pm on Saturday following reports a number of people were fighting.

Enquiries led officers to arrest four men aged between 26 and 36 in connection with the incident who were taken to Police Investigation Centres in Aylsham and Wymondham.

One of the suspects was later taken to hospital after becoming unwell while in custody as a result of an injury sustained during the disturbance. He remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a stable condition.

Two areas on Station Road were sealed off by police and both cordons have now been lifted.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Thousands of homes are planned for Norwich, will 2019 be the year they get built?

An artist's impression of what the St Anne's Wharf development could look like when complete Pic: Archant Library.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Most Read

Andrew German, Cheshire Forest Hunt - My Favourite 5

#includeImage($article, 225)

Win a two-night luxury break in Portmeirion

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in and around Chester

#includeImage($article, 225)

7 walks on the Wirral Penninsula

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 pretty Cheshire villages that you should visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: Girl with one in a million condition takes first steps after life-changing surgery

Victoria Komada has taken her first steps after life-changing surgery in America. Picture: Dariusz Komada

Four men released from custody after Hoveton fight - but one remains in hospital

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Actor Simon Callow on why Norwich is close to his heart

Simon Callow Credit: Ivon Bartholomew

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Michael Bailey: Norwich City fuses, changes, a podium place and Lampard love-in – Six things learned from Derby defeat

Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists