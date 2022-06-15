'Laughing' yobs egg dad's car and house, forcing him to install CCTV

Philip Salter, who lives in the Thorpe Hamlet area, had his car and house egged by vandals on June 11. - Credit: Philip Salter

A hard-working dad has been left worried for the safety of his family after thugs vandalised his home and car.

Philip Salter lives with his wife, four-year-old son Mattias and mother-in-law, in Thorpe Hamlet's Lion Wood Road and moved to the area less than a year ago.

The 34-year-old warehouse operative said: "It was about 10.30pm last Saturday night.

Philip Salter, with his four-year-old son, Mattias Salter. - Credit: Philip Salter

"I was actually awake when these people started throwing stuff at my window.

"At first I thought it was a stone or rock it was so loud.

"I even heard them laughing as they moved on so I got up and went outside.

"But by the time I got out they had run off down the road so I just came back in to the house.

"It wasn't until the next morning that I saw the full extent of that they'd done.

"My neighbour let me know my car had been egged - all over the windscreen - and I noticed the front of my house had been egged too."

Unfortunately for Mr Salter he doesn't see the vandals getting caught anytime soon given the fact he has no evidence to supply police with.

Philip Salter's car was egged on Saturday June 10 around 10.30pm. - Credit: Philip Salter

He added: "I could have chased after them but what could I have done even if had I caught up?

"It's made me even angrier because I feel like they're going to get away with it."

The father-of-one added he was concerned this wouldn't be the end of these troubles: "They don't see any ramifications for doing things like this - so they won't think about doing it another time.

"I'm wondering if I'll come home to more things thrown at the house.

"I mentioned it to the police but there's not much they can do without any evidence."

The incident happened along Lion Wood Road, NR1. - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Salter said: "With my family here I really don't need this happening.

"The worry is always there in the back of my mind as a husband and father.

"I'll be getting CCTV installed outside my house because of this.

"It's going to cost the best part of £100 which is an expense I could well do without."