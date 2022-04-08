Another crash at accident blackspot junction as man arrested
- Credit: Tony Pounder
Another crash has happened at the site of an accident last week where a car flipped on to its side.
It has prompted yet more calls from neighbours who live near the Low Road and Hospital Lane junction, in Hellesdon, for speed calming measures to be introduced.
The latest crash took place at the junction around 11.40am on Tuesday in which a car travelling from Drayton hit a truck near the property that was damaged in the first smash.
Repairs were taking place at this home after a car careered through the fence and a concrete post before rolling into a parked car in the driveway around 3.15 am last Saturday.
The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said he was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink and drugs in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
Steven Turner, 44, who has lived in Low Road near the junction for five years believes the number of crashes in the area is getting worse.
He said: "It’s a poor corner for visibility as it is but the added traffic levels has certainly made it a high level risk site. I fear the day a school child is hit as it’s only a matter of time."
Mr Turner recalled another crash at the junction two weeks ago.
While he was assisting the driver, Mr Turner was horrified to see a 4x4 cut across the path travelling at around 20mph, narrowly missing the crash scene and Mr Turner's van.
It comes as more drivers have been diverted down Low Road and Hellesdon Road due to the closure of Sweet Briar Road after the road collapsed due to a burst water pipe.
Tony Pounder, 53, who lives opposite the house with the damaged fence on the junction corner said Tuesday's crash was "another example why the section of road needs traffic calming systems installed".
A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: "We will be replacing broken signs as a matter of urgency."