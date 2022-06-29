Homeless man arrested in city centre to appear at court

Police were called to Gentleman's Walk in Norwich on Saturday afternoon - Credit: David Cross

A 46-year-old homeless man has been charged in connection with attempted theft from shops in the city centre at the weekend.

Adam Royal, of no fixed abode, was seen acting suspiciously near a bike rack in Gentleman's Walk at around 4.45pm last Saturday as shoppers passed by.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said he was arrested and charged for going equipped for theft.

A police car in Gentleman's Walk on Saturday afternoon - Credit: David Cross

Royal has been released on court bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 18.

An eyewitness said he saw two officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team on police cycles, police cars and a van at the scene in the city centre.

He saw police take a Beryl e-scooter away towards Bethel Street after it had been left outside WH Smith where the incident occurred.

A police car in Gentleman's Walk on Saturday afternoon - Credit: David Cross

The officers were seen searching inside WH Smith at the time of the incident.