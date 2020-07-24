‘It’s so upsetting’ - Burglars snatch £10,000 of jewellery from nurse’s home as she works

Gary and Angela Fisk, who have lost more than £10,000 of jewellery after the home was ransacked Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A community nurse returned home from her duty caring for vulnerable people to discover her home had been ransacked of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery, her daughter has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary and Angela Fisk came back from work to find their home broken into. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Gary and Angela Fisk came back from work to find their home broken into. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

At some point between 8.30am and 10.30 am on Friday, the Costessey home of NHS worker Angela Fisk was broken into, with suspects kicking in a bottom door panel while she was at work serving her community.

Once inside the house on Horseshoe Close, the suspects made their way upstairs and emptied her home of several items of jewellery, many of which had deep sentimental value, before making off.

Among the items stolen were keepsakes left to Mrs Fisk by her late parents, an engraved graduation ring belonging to her husband Gary and a number of brand name pieces - including a Gucci watch and Pandora charms.

Nicole Fisk, Mrs Fisk’s daughter, said: “It’s just so upsetting, my mum has been working so hard throughout the pandemic so for this to happen is just an insult.

Damage in Gary and Angela Fisk's home after it was broken into. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Damage in Gary and Angela Fisk's home after it was broken into. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“She is truly distraught and has not stopped crying since. The place has been completely ransacked and we are just desperate to get her belongings back.”

Mrs Fisk, 58, left her home at around 8.30am to work and returned for a comfort break two hours later to discover the panel of her door had been kicked in - and immediately alerted the police.

Miss Fisk added: “When we called the police the officer told us not to go upstairs in case whoever kicked the door down was still in the house.

“Downstairs was relatively untouched but when the officer went upstairs he found very little left.

Burglars ransacked Gary and Angela Fisks' home in Costessey. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Burglars ransacked Gary and Angela Fisks' home in Costessey. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“My mum now doesn’t feel safe in her own home - we are worried that people have been watching her so know when she leaves the house and might come back. It’s just horrendous.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “Officers were called to a property in Horseshoe Close, Norwich at approximately 10.30am this morning (Friday 24 July 2020) following reports of a burglary.

“Suspect(s) have kicked the door in and entered the property. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anybody who may have witnessed anything suspicious should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

MORE: Man calls for help for self-builders after hopes for his own are dashed