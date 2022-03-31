Single mum's 'hell' as paint thrown over car and home egged
A hard-working single mum and her three young children are having sleepless nights due to a barrage of attacks on their home.
Lisa Myhill, who lives in Holt Road near Norwich Airport, started being targeted by thugs during the pandemic.
The self-employed cleaner said: "We had absolute hell during lockdown.
"I had my porch window smashed, had my car covered in yellow paint and stones thrown at my house - it was non-stop."
Things seemed to calm down for a time, until last week.
Ms Myhill said: "It was late last Monday, around 11.40pm and I was fast asleep.
"I woke up to a constant thudding sound and the dog started barking.
"So I ran downstairs and heard a car driving off - I then noticed that our house had been egged."
Ms Myhill found that around 24 eggs had been pelted at her house covering her windows, walls and doors.
She added: "We contacted the police. It's been just over a week but I haven't heard anything yet."
A police spokeswoman confirmed officers had received a report and that investigations are still ongoing.
The successive attacks at Ms Myhill's property has caused her children four-year-old Harriett, seven-year-old Amelia and 11-year-old Samuel, to constantly be on edge.
She added: "My kids are going crazy about this now - they're in such a state.
"I've got three young children and Harriett won't go to bed on her own anymore, she needs constant attention.
"Amelia sometimes sleeps in the doorway with a pillow and blanket because she's scared of having stuff thrown at her window.
"Samuel is just so unsettled - he's just waiting for something else to happen now.
"It's been a nightmare for all of us. Whoever is doing this doesn't understand the consequences of their actions.
"My whole house is completely ruined now. You can see all these stains from what's been smashed against it.
"I really don't feel safe or comfortable here now. This random act of violence is criminal damage and I want something done."