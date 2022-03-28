Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Kid's play park left in 'unacceptable state' by vandals

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:10 PM March 28, 2022
A mum was left annoyed at the state a children's play park in Taverham.

A mum was left annoyed at the state a children's play park in Taverham. - Credit: Submitted

A mum and her young son looking to enjoy a peaceful morning at the park were dismayed after finding the site trashed. 

Emily Sharratt-Woodrow and her 19-month-old tot had headed to Hinks Meadow park but found the play equipment unusable after thugs had trashed it. 

The mum, who lives off Kingswood Avenue in Taverham, said: "The first thing I noticed was that the swings had been twisted around and around to the extent that it was pretty much impossible to untangle them. We couldn't get on them. 

"Then I looked down and noticed there was shards of sharp plastic all over the ground where a large bottle of some sort had been smashed."

Ms Sharratt-Woodrow, an English teacher, added: "Then we walked over to the other side of the part and there was litter and discarded food just left everywhere.

"I've seen the odd water bottle laying around before but I've never seen it in a state this bad."

The incident, which happened on March 18, was reported to the local council who came and cleared up the area.

Emily Sharratt-Woodrow, a 35-year-old English teacher, went to the play park in Taverham, with her 19-month-old son.

Emily Sharratt-Woodrow, a 35-year-old English teacher, went to the play park in Taverham, with her 19-month-old son. - Credit: Emily Sharratt-Woodrow

Samantha Salmons, clerk of Taverham parish council, said: "Our playgrounds get checked every single day so if there is anything untoward or broken we can usually get it sorted immediately.

"Unfortunately, we can't monitor the parks 24 hours a day.

"We have CCTV there so any vandalism should be picked up on and those involved, identified.

"When I was notified of the incident last week, I immediately got a team down there to clear the area.

"Thankfully none of the play equipment was damaged."

The play park in Hinks Meadow, Taverham, is for children aged eight and under.

The play park in Hinks Meadow, Taverham, is for children aged eight and under. - Credit: Google Maps

Ms Sharratt-Woodrow, 35, said she now takes her son elsewhere, adding: "The whole scene was disgusting really - I just don't get it.

"It might seem funny to do these things at the time but everything has a consequence.

"In this case, there was no consideration for the children who actually use the park to play safely.

"The state the park was left in is annoying as these people are behaving in an unacceptable way."

